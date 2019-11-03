Koley Jessen Adds Director of Talent and Culture Koley Jessen has hired Chastin Bailey as the Director of Talent and Culture. In her role, Chastin will oversee all aspects of the firm's talent, culture, and human resources. This will include targeted efforts to expand and develop the firm's talented team of attorneys, paralegals and professional staff in order to meet the needs of the firm's rapidly growing client base. She will also lead the firm's Diversity Committee as they refine and execute diversity and inclusion strategies. "We are thrilled about the addition of Chastin to our team," says Alex Wolf, Executive Vice President of Koley Jessen. "Koley Jessen is deeply invested in developing our number one asset - our people - and in finding ways to continuously improve our client service offering. Chastin's experience at a Fortune 200 company combined with her enthusiasm and positivity will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow our firm." Chastin previously held several roles at Union Pacific over her 18-year career at the company. She received her B.B.A. in Finance and Marketing from the University of Nebraska. She is a SHRM Certified Professional. "I am excited about joining the Koley Jessen team," said Chastin. "The energy of the firm and the focus on continuous improvement are some of the attributes that attracted me to this role. I am looking forward to helping the firm continue to foster its great culture while adding talent to serve the growing client base." Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.
