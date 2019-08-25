Koley Jessen Continues to Grow Corporate and Tax Practices Jonathan Lawler Jack Horgan Kyle Dostal Ryan Maloley Nicholas Bjornson Koley Jessen has added five attorneys to the corporate and tax departments. Jonathan Lawler, Jack Horgan, Kyle Dostal, Ryan Maloley, and Nicholas Bjornson have added depth in their respective practices and will enhance the firm's ability to provide exceptional service. "We are continuing to add depth to our firm as our work continues to grow across practices," says Alex Wolf, Executive Vice President of Koley Jessen. "These five attorneys bring a range of experience and educational background that will benefit our team and help us continue to provide our clients with the specific expertise they need to advance their business objectives." Jonathan Lawler advises clients on mergers, acquisitions, and divestures. He supports the firm's award-winning M&A practice and also works with clients on general corporate matters. Before coming to Koley Jessen, Jonathan practiced at a firm in Lincoln, NE. Jonathan received his J.D. from Emory University and his B.S. from the University of Nebraska at Omaha (summa cum laude). Jack Horgan's practice focuses on complex contract drafting, review, and negotiation. With past experience at an international payments software company, Jack has a particular expertise in technology, professional service and commercial supply chain contracts. Jack has his J.D. from Creighton University and his B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Notre Dame. Kyle Dostal focuses his practice on a variety of corporate and business matters, including mergers, acquisitions, and day-to-day corporate governance. Kyle's background as both in-house and outside corporate general counsel allows him to understand and focus on the needs of his clients. Kyle received his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law and his B.S. in Secondary Education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Ryan Maloley counsels businesses on a wide range of commercial and corporate matters. He focuses his practice on middle market corporate and private equity transactions, with an emphasis on mergers, acquisitions, and day-to-day corporate governance matters. He also utilizes his banking background and experience to draft, negotiate, and review agreements related to complex financing transactions. Ryan received his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law (with distinction) and his B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln (with distinction). Nicholas Bjornson's practice focuses on tax issues for businesses and individuals. He has experience in matters of estate and gift tax, tax law, estate planning, nonprofit organizations, business planning, and corporate law. In addition to his J.D., Nick holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Taxation from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. He received a J.D. from the University of Kansas School of Law, a Bachelor of Music from the Cleveland Institute of Music and minored in Financial Accounting at Case Western Reserve University. Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives and professionals around the country. For businesses of all types, we are active partners who provide multi-discipline counsel to help our clients achieve personal and business success.
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.