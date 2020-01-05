Leadership Succession at Koley Jessen Alexander J. Wolf Michael M. Hupp Koley Jessen, an award-winning Omaha-based law firm that serves businesses and families locally and across the country, announced the next step in its long-term leadership succession plan. As planned, the Firm has elected Executive Vice President Alexander J. Wolf to become President of the Firm, succeeding Michael M. Hupp in that role. Hupp will continue as Chairman of Koley Jessen's Board of Directors and Co-Chair of the Firm's Mergers and Acquisitions Practice Group. Wolf has served in many leadership positions at the Firm, including most recently as Executive Vice-President and on the Firm's Executive Committee. As President, Wolf will lead the Firm in day-to-day operations and in community initiatives. He will also continue to serve clients in his primary areas of practice, which include estate planning and administration, business succession planning and organizational/tax planning for closely-held businesses and nonprofit entities. Wolf has been recognized by Chambers & Partners and Best Lawyers for his work in these areas and was also named one of the Midlands Business Journal's "40 Under 40" in 2018. As Chairman, Hupp will work with the leadership team on key strategic and growth initiatives at Koley Jessen. He will continue his practice as general and transaction counsel to public and private middle-market companies, executives, family-businesses, and private equity firms. He will also continue serving several community-focused organizations in and around Omaha. "I look forward to being able to dedicate more time to clients, especially knowing that leadership of the Firm is in great hands with Alex," says Hupp. "I very much look forward to my new role and helping to lead a talented, energetic, and passionate team," said Wolf. "We are grateful for Mike's continuing commitment to our Firm and clients - he is a tremendous resource and key leader in sustaining and advancing our client service culture. I look forward to working closely with Mike as our Firm evolves and grows to serve the future needs of all our clients. His selfless leadership, unparalleled work ethic, and strong vision have been instrumental to Koley Jessen's tremendous growth." Members of the Koley Jessen team are enthusiastic about the Firm's future. "This announcement is the culmination of a three-year plan, which will ensure a seamless transition," said Eric Oxley, Koley Jessen Executive Committee member and Co-Chair of the Firm's Mergers and Acquisitions Practice Group. "Alex is a very strong and energetic leader and we are all very excited to work with him as our Firm continues to grow." About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.
