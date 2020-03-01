Three Former In-House Counsel Join Koley Jessen Kevin Siebert Jennifer Woodward Michelle Lewis Kevin Siebert, Jennifer Woodward, and Michelle Lewis have all joined Koley Jessen as Counsel. All three attorneys have experience in in-house counsel roles, providing them a unique client perspective. "It is exciting to bring on three Counsel with in-house experience," says Alex Wolf, President of Koley Jessen. "Each of these attorneys have unique skill-sets and perspectives that will benefit our entire team." Kevin Siebert brings to the firm extensive experience in business transactions and business growth and management, both as a practicing attorney and as an owner, President and CEO of a business that he and his partner sold to a Fortune 100 company in 2018. Prior to owning and operating Tecumseh Poultry LLC, a fully integrated boutique organic chicken producer, Kevin was Managing Partner of a Nebraska law firm, where he practiced primarily in the areas of public and private finance, tax increment finance, mergers, acquisitions and other business transactions, federal and state tax, and business entity structure and compliance, for over 20 years. Kevin has also served as general counsel to a large, privately held company that does business internationally. He will utilize this extensive experience to support the Firm's Banking & Finance and Mergers & Acquisitions practices. Jennifer Woodward comes to Koley Jessen with experience as an in-house attorney for a real estate development company. Jennifer will work with clients to ensure their commercial and technology agreements are in line with company strategy and advance their interests while minimizing risk. She will also utilize her years of experience in real estate law to assist clients in real estate transactions, due diligence, financing, and operations. Michelle Lewis brings years of in-house experience to the table, having formerly managed worldwide trademark and patent portfolios for companies in various scientific and high tech markets and played key roles in the drafting of complex collaboration, licensing, and litigation settlement agreements. At Koley Jessen, Michelle's practice focuses on trademark acquisition, licensing, and general brand management. She also consults within the firm on intellectual property aspects of merger and acquisition matters and other transactions. About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.
