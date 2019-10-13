Associates Join Koley Jessen Alexander D. Clauson Francisco Gomez-Mancillas Ashley Ritter Christian Mirch Jacqueline N. Tondl Nathan Patterson Koley Jessen has grown its Litigation; Corporate; Employment; and Estate, Succession, and Tax departments with the addition of six new associates. "We are excited about the addition of these associates," says Alex Wolf, Executive Vice President of Koley Jessen. "As our clients continue to grow and succeed, we continue to grow alongside them. The addition of these associates will allow us to continue providing over-the-top client service across departments." Alexander D. Clauson, Francisco Gomez-Mancillas, and Ashley Ritter have joined the Corporate Department. Alex received his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law (with distinction) and his B.S.B.A in Accounting and Economics from the University of Nebraska. Francisco received his J.D. from Creighton University Law School (cum laude) and his B.S. in International Business, Finance, and Economics from the University of Nebraska. Ashley received her J.D. from Creighton University (cum laude) and her B.S. in Business Administration and Psychology from Lees-McRae College (summa cum laude). Prior to joining Koley Jessen, Ashley clerked for Justice Freudenberg on the Nebraska Supreme Court. Christian Mirch has joined our Litigation Department. Christian received his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law (cum laude) and his B.S in Emergency Medical Services from Creighton University. Prior to joining Koley Jessen, Christian clerked for Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican on the Nebraska Supreme Court. Jacqueline N. Tondl has joined the firm's Employment Department. Jackie received her J.D. from Creighton University School of Law (cum laude) and her B.A. in Political Science from Saint Louis University (magna cum laude). Nathan Patterson has joined our Estate, Succession, and Tax Department. Nate received his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law (summa cum laude) and his B.A. in Accounting from Briar Cliff University (summa cum laude). Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.
