Chambers High Net Worth 2019 Ranks Koley Jessen and 3 Shareholders Kurt Tjaden Brandon Hamm Alex Wolf Koley Jessen is pleased to announce that for the third year in a row, our Private Wealth Law practice has been ranked Band 1 by Chambers High Net Worth. The firm was one of two Nebraska firms to obtain the highest ranking. This recognition by Chambers is determined by interviews with those active in the market, mainly clients, competitors, and other professional advisors with whom the firms work, as well as an assessment of recent work done. Three of the 8 Nebraska attorneys ranked by the publication were Koley Jessen attorneys. Our private client team won praise for their dynamic approach, excellent communication, and overall client experience. An interviewee describes the firm as "an excellent firm" and says its attorneys are "very professional and knowledgeable." Sources have significant praise for the firm's client service. "They provide extraordinary care and service- the firm is truly exemplary in how they treat their clients," enthuses one source. Another says that "they are responsive, proactive and timely." The three individual attorneys that were ranked are Kurt Tjaden, Brandon Hamm, and Alex Wolf, who were accredited as notable practitioners by the publication. "Our very substantial client following in in the estate, succession, and trust administration areas for individuals and family offices is a testament to the trust placed in our team," said Mike Hupp, President of Koley Jessen. "Our team has an intense focus on client service, which shines through in these rankings." Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives, and professionals in Nebraska and around the country. Our Estate and Business Succession Planning team helps clients articulate objectives and design comprehensive solutions tailored to transition their estates and businesses to successive generations in a thoughtful and tax-efficient manner.
