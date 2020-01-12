Koley Jessen Adds Five Attorneys Heather Panick Andrew Tugan Brady Godbout Kevin Cavino Nicholas O'Brien Koley Jessen has grown the Employment, Litigation, Corporate, and Estate and Tax teams with the hiring of 5 new attorneys. "As demand for our services grows, we have to take stock of our team and determine where we need to add bench strength. Our clients are at the heart of our decisions on strategic growth. Whether we are growing a new practice area or adding talent in current areas, we listen to the needs of our clients and adapt accordingly", says Alex Wolf, President of Koley Jessen. "We are excited to have these attorneys join our team and look forward to continued growth in 2020." Heather Panick joined the Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation team as Counsel. Heather is experienced in assisting clients with tax issues associated with the creation and administration of compensation arrangements, including deferred compensation arrangements under Code Section 409A, employment agreements, and severance agreements. She also regularly handles ERISA and tax-related issues in the administration, compliance and design of qualified and nonqualified retirement plans. She received her B.S. from the University of Central Oklahoma and her J.D. from Oklahoma City University School of Law. Andrew Tugan has joined the Litigation team as Counsel. Andy has years of experience in commercial litigation and product liability actions, energy-related disputes, and environmental litigation. He received his B.A. from Iowa State University and his J.D. from Roger Williams University School of Law (Valedictorian, summa cum laude). Brady Godbout has joined the Litigation team as a Staff Attorney. Brady's experience covers all stages of civil litigation and he has years of experience representing large financial institutions and mortgage servicers in judicial foreclosure actions, mediations, evictions, and replevin actions. He received his B.A. from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln and his J.D. from Arizona Summit Law School. Kevin Cavino has joined the Corporate team as an Associate and works on a variety of corporate and transactional matters. Prior to joining Koley Jessen, he worked in-house for a national real estate title company. He received his B.A. from Sienna College and his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School. Nicholas O'Brien has joined the Estate, Succession, and Tax team as an Associate. Nick works with the team on probate administration, tax and estate planning matters. He received his B.A. from Creighton University and his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law (magna cum laude). About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.
