Kidwell Kidwell welcomes Mark Warner as VOIP Engineer. With 29 years in the industry, Mark holds several different telephone system certifications such as: MiVoice Office; MiVoice Business; and MiVoice Connect Platforms (formally Shoretel) from Mitel; as well as many audio equipment and call accounting systems. His primary area of expertise is in Telecom Project Management and Telecom Implementation. Mark honorably served in the US Marine Corps and The US Coast Guard. When he's not working, he enjoys off-road dirt bike riding and racing and has even traveled to Mexico to help build homes with his church. Kidwell offers inspired solutions for clients through Electrical Contracting, Data Cabling, Information Technology, Video Surveillance and more. Bringing a range of specialized services together under one roof creates endless opportunities for businesses in the Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney areas. For more information, visit Kidwellinc.com.
