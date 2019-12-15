Kidwell Kidwell welcomes Greg Jones as Business Phone Systems Solutions Expert. With 22 years of experience, Greg brings extensive knowledge in Mitel's product line and holds certifications in all levels of Mitel platforms from small business to enterprise level including application servers. Originally from Omaha, Greg resides in Council Bluffs with his wife and five children. He is a volunteer for the Squirrel Cage Jail. Kidwell offers inspired solutions for clients through Electrical Contracting, Data Cabling, Information Technology, Video Surveillance and more. Bringing a range of specialized services together under one roof creates endless opportunities for businesses in the Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney areas. For more information, visit Kidwellinc.com.
