Kidwell Kidwell is excited to add Trevor Kinnett as a new Client Services Manager. He brings over 22 years of experience in the low voltage and special systems industry, with special interest in telecom and video surveillance and an emphasis on building relationships with coworkers, clients and potential clients. Kidwell has provided IT services to businesses for almost 20 years such as Managed Service Agreements, Wireless and Mobile services and more. Trevor enhances our capability with his Bachelor of Science from Doane University and his near completion of his MBA from Bellevue University, along with many certifications such as Mitel Cloud Connect, Avigilon ACC and CommScope. He and his wife, Kilie reside in Omaha with their two young children. He considers himself a sports fanatic, spending time fishing, attending sporting events and hanging out with his family and friends in his spare time. Having attended every opening day of the College World Series for the past 18 years, he is sad to see the tradition come to an end this year. He plans to tailgate in the parking lot with friends on what would have been day one if circumstances allow. Kidwell offers inspired solutions for clients through Electrical Contracting, Data Cabling, Information Technology, Video Surveillance and more. Bringing a range of specialized services together under one roof creates endless opportunities for businesses in the Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney areas. For more information, visit Kidwellinc.com.
Tags
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.