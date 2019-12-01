Kidwell Kidwell announces the addition of Becca Carlson. Certified in MiVoice Office, MiVoice Business, and MiVoice Connect Platforms (formally Shoretel) from Mitel, as well as many audio equipment and call accounting systems, Becca brings 10 years of experience to the industry. She holds expertise in call recording, reporting and accounting, as well as Windows Server. Originally from Pennsylvania, she currently resides in Papillion, Nebraska with her husband and child. Kidwell offers inspired solutions for clients through Electrical Contracting, Data Cabling, Information Technology, Video Surveillance and more. Bringing a range of specialized services together under one roof creates endless opportunities for businesses in the Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney areas. For more information, visit Kidwellinc.com.
