Kidwell Kidwell welcomes Brian Warner, a Unified Communications specialist with over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications field. Certified in MiVoice Office, MiVoice Busines, and MiVoice Connect Platforms (formally Shoretel) from Mitel, as well as many audio equipment and call accounting systems, he also holds an associate degree in Computer Networking. Brian is an Air Force veteran and life time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and is originally from Ohio. He currently resides in Bellevue. Kidwell offers inspired solutions for clients through Electrical Contracting, Data Cabling, Information Technology, Video Surveillance and more. Bringing a range of specialized services together under one roof creates endless opportunities for businesses in the Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney areas. For more information, visit Kidwellinc.com.
