Lisa Bowen Vice President: Managing Director Bowen has been promoted to Vice President: Managing Director. In this role, she is responsible for growing KidGlov's Omaha office and helping brands advance their marketing and advertising goals in conjunction with the Denver and Lincoln offices. In 2017, Bowen joined KidGlov with 20+ years of marketing, communications and PR experience in both the private, non-profit and public sectors.
