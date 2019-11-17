Lisa Bowen Vice President: Managing Director Bowen has been promoted to Vice President: Managing Director. In this role, she is responsible for growing KidGlov's Omaha office and helping brands advance their marketing and advertising goals in conjunction with the Denver and Lincoln offices. In 2017, Bowen joined KidGlov with 20+ years of marketing, communications and PR experience in both the private, non-profit and public sectors.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription