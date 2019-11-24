Kelly Lytle Copywriter Lytle brings 20+ years of experience in copywriting, advertising and marketing management to the agency. With a diverse background working domestically and internationally in a wide variety of industries, her strategic insights and understanding of organizational goals, markets and audiences helps client content resonate. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees (ABT) from the University of South Florida.

