Kelly Lytle Copywriter Lytle brings 20+ years of experience in copywriting, advertising and marketing management to the agency. With a diverse background working domestically and internationally in a wide variety of industries, her strategic insights and understanding of organizational goals, markets and audiences helps client content resonate. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees (ABT) from the University of South Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.