KidGlov Takes Best in Show at Pinnacle Awards Advertising agency KidGlov received multiple accolades at the American Marketing Association Omaha Pinnacle Awards that recognize the best results-based marketing in the region. The top honor of the night - "Best in Show" - was awarded to the agency for a mobile banking digital campaign for Farmers and Merchants Bank. KidGlov also received awards for their work on eight campaigns for six clients including Immanuel, Dreamweaver Foundation, MembersOwn Credit Union, Prevention Coalition, Red Development and Farmers and Merchants Bank. The awards included four Pinnacle Awards and three Gold and three Silver Citations of Excellence Awards in the promotions, communications, digital media and public relations categories. "I am so proud of the quality of work we are doing as a team for our clients. But I am even more proud of how the work we are doing is helping people and organizations positively impact the world," said Lyn Wineman, President and Chief Strategist, KidGlov. About KidGlov KidGlov is a full-service advertising agency that works with organizations who are changing the world for the better. We advance brands by combining national-caliber strategy and brilliant creative. We make clients happy by treating each of their projects with kid gloves and being positive, collaborative partners. For more information, visit KidGlov.com
