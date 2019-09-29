Dr. Brandon Menke Accepts Partnership with ilumin Drs Parson, Goldstein, and Arkfeld are pleased to announce the formal acceptance by Dr. Brandon Menke of a partnership with ilumin. Graduate of Iowa University's Carver College of Medicine, Dr. Menke Interned at Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Externed with a Doris Duke Clinical Research Fellowship in Retinal Regeneration, and completed his residency at Palmetto Health, University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia. Dr. Menke's research and findings have resulted in the possible curative therapies being applied to regenerate retinal tissue as a treatment for those once diagnosed permanently blind. His work in molecular signaling and the pathogenesis of Type II Diabetes will advise all future studies in the field. Dr. Menke's ability to approach each case with a fresh perspective will result in years of successful breakthroughs for himself, and for the very field he serves. All of the staff at ilumin is proud to be given the opportunity to support Dr. Menke, and to continue providing Omaha with the most innovative ophthalmologic care team.
