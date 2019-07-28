Home Instead, Inc. Mike Boyer Ethan Deas Home Instead, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotions of Mike Boyer and Ethan Deas. Mike Boyer has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, International Markets. Boyer and his team oversee all aspects of international operations and business development of Home Instead Senior Care. He serves as a member of the Executive Leadership Team, responsible for the overall success of the enterprise and setting the strategic direction. Boyer's career spans a variety of roles specializing in strategy, influence building, communications and brand marketing in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. He joined Home Instead in 2015. Ethan Deas has been promoted to VP Communication. Deas and his team ensure communication strategies are aligned with business initiatives. He is a member of the Senior Leadership Team and assists in shaping and leading strategic initiatives. He joined the Home Instead communication team in 2012. The Home Instead Senior Care� network provides personalized care, support and education to help enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, this network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for seniors, with almost 1,200 independently owned and operated franchises providing 80 million hours of care each year throughout the United States and 12 other countries.
