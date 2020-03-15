Home Instead, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotions of Brian McCulloch and Emily Allen Brian McCulloch Emily Allen Brian McCulloch has been promoted to vice president of business performance. In this role, he leads the teams that support over 600 franchises in the United States. McCulloch joined Home Instead in 2007 as business performance manager and was promoted to director in 2015. McCulloch is a member of the Senior Leadership Team and assists in shaping and leading strategic initiatives. Emily Allen has been promoted to director of thought leadership and advocacy and focuses on influencing all institutions that touch humanity to create awareness and inspire action to address the challenges of a global aging society, the need to elevate the caregiving profession, and the value of relationship-based care. Allen joined Home Instead in 2016 as government affairs manager. The Home Instead Senior Care� network provides personalized care, support and education to help enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, this network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for seniors, with almost 1,100 independently owned and operated franchises providing 80 million hours of care each year throughout the United States and 12 other countries.
