Home Instead,Inc. Home Instead, Inc. is proud to welcome Donn Raymond as Global Chief Financial Officer. He leads a team that oversees all aspects of the company's financial portfolio and the strategic use of financial and human resources to help the company achieve its vision. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, he provides leadership in support of Home Instead's leading position and rapid domestic and international expansion in a dynamic growth industry. Raymond has more than 25 years' experience in top level finance and operation positions. The Home Instead Senior Care� network provides personalized care, support and education to help enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, this network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for seniors, with almost 1,200 independently owned and operated franchises providing 80 million hours of care each year throughout the United States and 13 other countries.
