Home Instead, Inc. Home Instead, Inc., the franchisor for Home Instead Senior Care, the leading provider of in-home care for older adults, is pleased to announce that Global Chief Information Officer Jim Hood has assumed the role of President. President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Huber will remain CEO. "Jim has a great appreciation and respect for the franchise owners and their teams who deliver care in local markets," said Huber. "He also has a deep understanding of the essence of Home Instead and what needs to be done to continuously transform the organization as we move forward." The newly-minted president has risen through the ranks as global solutions architect, vice president of information technology and global chief information officer in his six-year tenure with the company. Most recently, Hood led the development of key organizational capabilities, including those that allowed the franchise network to maintain high-quality, personalized care while expanding its digital capabilities. In his new role, Hood will oversee strategic planning for the Home Instead Senior Care network and drive key initiatives and day-to-day operations for the company. He will report directly to Huber. As CEO, Huber will continue to lead the strategic vision for Home Instead, and focus on global advocacy, thought leadership and social purpose initiatives. Hood joined Home Instead in 2012 after providing business and technical consulting services to the company, and holds more than 20 years of experience in information technology, software development, and project management. Prior to joining Home Instead, he worked across industries including telecommunications, transportation, publishing and agriculture. Through engagements with national and global companies, Jim gained deep insights into leadership and problem solving at scale. "Jeff has built a world-class team and organization," said Hood. "I'm excited to leverage my experience to improve the lives of Home Instead CAREGivers, clients and family caregivers."
