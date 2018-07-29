Holmes Murphy
Ned Kirklin
Local Company Welcomes Senior Vice President as Voting Shareholder
Holmes Murphy adds to voting shareholder group. Ned Kirklin, Senior Vice President/Fraternal, recently became one of the newest voting shareholders of Holmes Murphy. Kirklin, through his investment and leadership, joins a select group of shareholders who influence and contribute to the future success of the company.
