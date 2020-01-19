PROMOTIONS AT HOLLAND BASHAM ARCHITECTS Gary Greckel, Assoc AIA David Warner, AIA Shareholder & Director of Quality For 29 years, Gary Greckel has been providing exceptional service to Holland Basham Architects' clients. His commitment to quality control and technical competence makes Gary a recognized leader in the firm, as well as the Omaha community. His leadership and willingness to mentor project architects helps solidify HBA's reputation for outstanding client satisfaction and project outcomes. It is due to his pivotal role in HBA's success that we announce our newest shareholder. Congratulations, Gary. With 15 years of diverse architectural experience, David Warner understands clients' needs and applies his expertise to every project. He has a deep understanding of the entire process from conception through project completion. His unique background and desire to strive for perfection are instrumental in David's success as a project manager, as well as his ability to elevate HBA's design work in the Omaha community. Congratulations to David on his promotion to Senior Associate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.