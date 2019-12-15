MEET THE NEWEST ASSOCIATES PROMOTED AT HOLLAND BASHAM ARCHITECTS Colee Maass Nate Hitt Associate AIA, Associate Associate AIA, Associate Colee Maass is recognized for her attention to detail, ability to build relationships, and communicate with style. Her passion for architecture and client relations are the characteristics that make her successful. It is with Associates like Colee that HBA can make impactful contributions to Omaha's design community. Congratulations to Colee on her promotion to Associate. Congratulations to Nate Hitt on his promotion to Associate. Nate's commitment to his clients is unparalleled, making him an exceptional project partner. He is also highly regarded in the office, as he continually strives to improve processes and increase efficiency. The outstanding work Nate does with his team is key to our success.
