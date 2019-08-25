Hilgers Graben Named to Inc. 5000 For Third Time Hilgers Graben is pleased to announce it has been named to the Inc. Magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This was the third straight year that the firm has made the list. The firm was listed as the fastest-growing law practice in Nebraska. "We're honored to have been named to the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row," Mike Hilgers, firm founder, said. "Our growth is a reflection of the fact that our innovative model and service offering are filling a need in the industry. It is due to the hard work of many great people, and a credit to the positive culture we have created at our firm." Hilgers Graben PLLC is a boutique law firm that specializes in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation and offers cutting-edge e-discovery and discovery counsel services through its pioneering Edge group. The firm has offices in Nebraska, Dallas, and Denver. For more HilgersGraben.com or contact info@hilgersgraben.com

