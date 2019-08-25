Hilgers Graben Named to Inc. 5000 For Third Time Hilgers Graben is pleased to announce it has been named to the Inc. Magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This was the third straight year that the firm has made the list. The firm was listed as the fastest-growing law practice in Nebraska. "We're honored to have been named to the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row," Mike Hilgers, firm founder, said. "Our growth is a reflection of the fact that our innovative model and service offering are filling a need in the industry. It is due to the hard work of many great people, and a credit to the positive culture we have created at our firm." Hilgers Graben PLLC is a boutique law firm that specializes in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation and offers cutting-edge e-discovery and discovery counsel services through its pioneering Edge group. The firm has offices in Nebraska, Dallas, and Denver. For more HilgersGraben.com or contact info@hilgersgraben.com
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.