Hilgers Graben Announces Addition of Attorney Trent Tanner
Hilgers Graben PLLC is excited to announce the addition of Trent Tanner to its litigation team in Nebraska.
Formerly an associate with Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP in Denver, Trent brings a breadth of experience in complex commercial litigation, especially in the insurance and financial services industries.
"We are thrilled to have Trent join our team," Mike Hilgers, firm founder, said. "Trent's first-class skills and litigation experience will make a difference for our clients. We are excited to have an attorney of Trent's caliber join our growing and talented team in Nebraska."
Tanner attended the University of Chicago Law School where he earned his JD, with Honors, in 2014, where he won the Thomas R. Mulroy Prize for Excellence in Appellate Advocacy and Oral Argument. Before clerking for The Honorable D. Brooks Smith on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, Trent was an associate in the Securities Litigation and Enforcement Group in the Washington, D.C. office of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP.
