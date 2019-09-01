Hilgers Graben Welcomes Attorneys Jack, Settle To Growing Team Dallin Jack Samuel Settle The complex litigation firm Hilgers Graben PLLC is pleased to announce the addition of Dallin Jack and Samuel Settle to its litigation team in Lincoln, Nebraska. Jack graduated from The University of Chicago Law School, where he was a member of the Law Review. He recently completed a judicial clerkship on the Nebraska Supreme Court for the Honorable Jonathan Papik. Settle graduated from Harvard Law School where he was a Dean's Scholar Prize winner and a teaching fellow for CopyrightX at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society. "We are excited to add Dallin and Samuel to our growing team," said firm founder Mike Hilgers, "Our model is built on recruiting and retaining first-class litigators to Nebraska. Dallin and Samuel fit our mold-extremely sharp people who fit our culture. Their work will greatly benefit our clients and help fuel our growth into the future." "Hilgers Graben is a unique law firm without a real equivalent in the industry," Jack said. "It is exciting to join one of the fastest-growing law firms in the United States." "I am thrilled to be at Hilgers Graben," Settle said. "I look forward to fighting for Hilgers Graben clients and representing their interests in the courtroom. The firm's collection of highly-credentialed and talented lawyers along with its growth mindset and eye for innovation are a real draw." Jack graduated with honors from Brigham Young University with a major in Economics, while Settle completed his undergraduate studies in Political Science and History with high distinction at Penn State University, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Hilgers Graben PLLC is a boutique law firm that specializes in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation and offers cutting-edge e-discovery and discovery counsel services through its pioneering Edge group. The first has been named to Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing companies in the country for the last three years. The firm has offices in Nebraska, Dallas, and Denver. For more HilgersGraben.com or contact info@hilgersgraben.com
