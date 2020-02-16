Thomas G. Foley Featured on Forbes' 2020 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors HighTower Omaha is proud to announce that Thomas G. Foley, Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor has been honored on the Forbes 2020 list of the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. Advisors who made the Forbes' list were nominated by their respective firms, and then ranked based on an algorithm developed by SHOOK Research. SHOOK's rankings are based on several qualitative and quantitative factors, including personal interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management. HighTower Omaha has been recognized before and was founded in 2016 to provide financial advice as fiduciaries. They provide investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401(k) consulting and corporate cash management. Securities offered through HighTower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. HighTower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.
