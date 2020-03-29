The Heart Ministry Center is excited to announce the promotion of three team members and the hiring of one Conor Berigan has been promoted to Fresh Start Job Placement Program Director. Conor joined the Heart Ministry Center team five years ago as a case manager and has advance through progressively more responsible positions. He has played a key role during the Center's growth over the last five years. The Fresh Start Program has assisted over 70 individuals on their journey forward in life and in their employment. The Center is excited to have Conor directing its most intensive form of case management. Damany Rahn has been promoted to Director of Strategic Partnerships. For the last five years Dom has served as the Heart Ministry Center's Director of Case Management. In his new position, Damany will work to collaborate thoughtfully with other community organizations and volunteer groups. He is very familiar with the Omaha landscape and has worked in human services for over fifteen years. Damany brings a wealth of experience in community partnerships to his new role. Louis Parker (Big Lou) has been promoted to the Director of Hospitality after serving as the Pantry Lead in the Heart Ministry Center's food pantry. Big Lou is a native north Omahan and small business owner. He brings a great understanding of the north Omaha community and a passion to improve the client experience. His commitment to north Omaha make him a valuable resource for the Center and its clients. The Center is also please to announce the hiring of Kazmere Nicholson as Pantry Lead. Kazmere is a 2017 Creighton Prep graduate and a 2019 graduate of the Heart Ministry Center's Fresh Start Job Placement Program. In his new role Kaz oversees Nebraska's busiest food pantry that serves over 90,000 households annually. Kaz brings a strong work ethic and excellent leadership skills to his new position. "The Heart Ministry Center is fortunate to have such quality individuals to be part of our mission. Conor, Damany and Big Lou's experience and knowledge will help the Center ensure that all Center clients are treated with respect and dignity. Kaz's enthusiasm and drive will help make our pantry even better. We are lucky to have all of them at the Center," said Heart Ministry Center CEO Eric Crawford. Please join the Center in congratulating Conor Berigan, Damany Rahn, and Louis "Big Lou" Parker, as well as welcoming Kazmere Nicholson.
