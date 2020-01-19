The Harry A. Koch Co. hired Clint Kage and Jeff Willis as Sales Executives with the Agribusiness Team. Clint Kage Jeff Willis Clint has always had a passion for helping others. When he discovered how he could help protect the things people have worked hard to achieve he knew the insurance industry was for him. He has owned, managed and worked in insurance agencies for more than 14 years. His experience includes working on dedicated marketing teams and for insurance carriers. Clint specializes in commercial lines risk management and insurance for agribusinesses, transportation, and manufacturing. He enjoys learning new things and finding solutions to fit the unique needs of his clients. Clint is team-oriented and ready to talk through any situation. Jeff has worked in agriculture his whole life, including work within livestock nutrition. He has spent the majority of his time supporting agricultural through the financial industry. Jeff worked for a national insurance company for 13 years before owning and operating his agency. Prior to joining The Koch Co., Jeff worked in wealth management with FNBO. For Jeff, the way insurance and risk management truly helps people is the best part of the job. He enjoys building relationships and reviewing the data. Founded in 1916, The Harry A. Koch Co. is a local, privately owned insurance agency and broker with offices in Omaha and Lincoln. The Koch Co. team understands the value of trust, integrity, and knowledge when providing quality risk management and insurance services in the areas of Business Insurance, Employee Benefits, Surety Bonds, Personal Insurance, and Loss Control. We employ over 130 professionals and are within the top 15 largest bank-owned insurance agencies in the United States. Visit www.hakco.com to learn more about The Koch Co.
