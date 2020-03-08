Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity Habitat for Humanity of Omaha is pleased to welcome T.J. Isaacs as its Chief Development Officer. Isaacs brings extensive development experience, most recently with City of Hope National Cancer Center where he led a nationwide development team in raising $30 million annually. As Chief Development Officer, Isaacs is the strategic leader of combined efforts to drive future growth at Habitat Omaha, overseeing a team responsible for corporate and community engagement, events, and raising philanthropic funds. "We are thrilled to welcome T.J. to the team," says Chief Executive Officer Amanda Brewer. "He has a proven record of fundraising in many capacities, and is exactly the kind of innovative, strategic leader we were looking for." Isaacs is a native Nebraskan who began his career in Omaha with the Omaha Classic professional golf tournament, Creighton University, The Steier Group and University of Nebraska Foundation before relocating to Arizona, South Carolina and California. He is happy to return home to Nebraska and take on a key role with Habitat Omaha.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started