Guilliatt & Associates

Institute of Business & Finance Announces a New CES™ Designee
The Institute of Business & Finance (IBF) recently awarded Michael Guilliatt, CFP®, Fremont, NE, with the estate planning designation, CES™ (Certified Estate and Trust Specialist™). This graduate-level designation is conferred upon candidates who complete a 135+ hour educational program focusing on trusts, wills, probate, retirement benefits, caring for children, and what should be done after the death of a loved one.
CES™ certification requires mastery of different types of trusts, ownership rules, disinheritance, probate, pay-on-death accounts, insurance, spousal restrictions, special needs, conservatorships, and managing assets.
