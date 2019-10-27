Gross & Welch The Omaha law firm of Gross & Welch is pleased to announce that Angela H. Heimes has joined the firm as a Director. Ms. Heimes earned her law degree from Creighton University in 1997. She received her undergraduate degree from Park University, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. Ms. Heimes' practice is primarily focused on family law, divorce, child custody, guardianship and conser-vatorship, criminal defense and juvenile law. She is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorney's Association. She is licensed to practice in Nebraska. The law firm of Gross & Welch was founded in 1927 by Daniel J. Gross and is located in Omaha, Nebraska. The firm represents clients throughout the states of Nebraska and Iowa in the following practice areas: civil litigation, business law, insurance law, estate planning and probate, real estate, family law, workers' compensation, bankruptcy, employment law, and banking law. More information about the firm can be found at grosswelch.com.
