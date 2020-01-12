Gross & Welch P.C., L.L.O. The Omaha law firm of Gross & Welch is pleased to announce Zachary Lutz-Priefert has been elected as a Shareholder of the firm. Mr. Lutz-Priefert earned his law degree from Creighton University in 2015, where he graduated with honors. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. While at Creighton, Mr. Lutz-Priefert received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in the areas of Employment Law, Negotiation, and Defense of Criminal Cases. Mr. Lutz-Priefert was also part of a team which was awarded second place and Best Oral Argument in the Saul Lefkowitz Moot Court Competition in the Southwest Region. In addition to his awards, Mr. Lutz-Priefert is a member of The Order of the Barristers. Mr. Lutz-Priefert's practice has been primarily focused on business law, civil litigation, commercial litigation, employment law, and bankruptcy. Mr. Lutz-Priefert is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association, Iowa State Bar Association and the Omaha Bar Association. He is licensed to practice in Nebraska and Iowa. The law firm of Gross & Welch was founded in 1927 by Daniel J. Gross and is located in Omaha, Nebraska. The firm represents clients throughout the states of Nebraska and Iowa in the following practice areas: civil litigation, business law, insurance law, banking law, bankruptcy, estate planning and probate, real estate, and workers' compensation. More information about the firm can be found at www.grosswelch.com.
