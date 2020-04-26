Gross & Welch Law Firm Hires New Associate The Omaha law firm of Gross & Welch is pleased to announce Eric J. Sutton has joined the firm as an Associate. Mr. Sutton was born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska. He received his undergraduate degree from Kenyon College and earned his law degree from William & Mary Law School in 2016. While at William & Mary Law School, Mr. Sutton achieved First Place in the Hassell National Constitutional Law Moot Court Competition. In addition to his awards, Mr. Sutton served as a staff member of William & Mary Environmental Law and Policy Review. After graduating from law school, Mr. Sutton clerked for Judge Riko Bishop on the Nebraska Court of Appeals. More recently, Mr. Sutton was an associate with a law firm in Lincoln, Nebraska. Mr. Sutton is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and is licensed to practice in Nebraska and Iowa. The law firm of Gross & Welch was founded in 1927 by Daniel J. Gross and is located in Omaha, Nebraska. The firm has lawyers who practice in the following areas: civil litigation, business law, insurance law, employment law, estate planning and probate, real estate, family law, creditor bankruptcy and workers' compensation. The firm represents clients throughout Nebraska and Iowa. More information about the firm can be found at www.grosswelch.com.
