Great Plains State Bank Patricia Aldrich Great Plains State Bank is pleased to announce entry into the home mortgage business with the addition of Patricia Aldrich, Vice President of Residential Lending. Aldrich is responsible for the overall creation, direction and operation of the Residential Lending Department. Through Aldrich's leadership, the bank has established a Residential Lending Department offering a suite of home financing solutions and services. Great Plains State Bank specializes in Conventional, VA, FHA, RD, USDA, Jumbo and NIFA purchase and refinances and has plans for additional solutions tailored to the markets the bank serves. "We've been working with purpose to make Great Plains State Bank a strong community resource," said Rick Chochon, President, and CEO. "Opening of the Residential Lending Department is an exciting milestone in our mission to help build successful financial futures in our communities." Aldrich has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry including a 10-year career with a local financial institution where she most recently oversaw lender training and compliance initiatives. Great Plains State Bank has assets of $302 MM and is headquartered in Columbus, Nebraska. In addition to Omaha and Columbus, the bank has locations in O'Neill and Petersburg, Nebraska.
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.