Great Plains Communications Great Plains Communications, the largest privately-owned telecommunications provider in Nebraska, named Tony Thakur as Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Thakur will focus on expanding and enhancing the company's robust regional fiber network, as well as national geographic network expansion opportunities, and introducing new technologies to grow product offerings. Thakur brings more than two decades of experience in C-level and senior executive roles at Unitas Global, TelePacific Communications, Global Capacity, CENX, and Time Warner Telecom. Throughout his career he has demonstrated repeated success launching programs and developing services related to technology infrastructure development, networking and cloud connectivity services. Thakur graduated with a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas, Arlington, Texas.
