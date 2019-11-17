Goosmann Law Named one of the Top Fastest Growing Law Firms in the United States for Third Consecutive Year The Goosmann Law Firm is proud to announce that they have been named on the 2019 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees list as one of the top fastest growing law firms in the United States. This is the third year the firm was listed as an Honoree, making the list in 2018 and 2017. Goosmann was ranked No. 82 on the 2019 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees list showcasing the top firms who have achieved significant growth in revenues over the past three years. To read the full list of Law Firm 500 Award Honorees visit, www.LawFirm500.com. Goosmann Law has locations in Omaha, Nebraska, Sioux City, Iowa, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visit their website at www.GoosmannLaw.com or call (855) 843-4531.
