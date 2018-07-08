Goosmann Law Firm
Former FBI: Robert L. Kardell Joins the Goosmann Law Firm Focusing on Cybersecurity and Bank Fraud
Jeana Goosmann, CEO & Managing Partner of the Goosmann Law Firm, is pleased to announce that Former FBI Robert L. Kardell has joined their team as an attorney at their Omaha, Nebraska law firm location. Kardell will be focusing his practice on cybersecurity and bank fraud. Kardell has 22 years of experience working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Over the years Kardell has encountered numerous cyber-crimes allowing him to better advocate for clients while preventing and responding to an array of cybersecurity and fraud issues. As an attorney, Kardell helps businesses and banks arm themselves during cyber investigations and cybersecurity attacks. He is proactive in his approach working with clients on employee policies and general computer and IT standards to shield them against bigger issues like employee theft and leaking trade secrets. Kardell is licensed to practice in Nebraska.
The Goosmann Law Firm is a full-service law firm with locations in Omaha, Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
