Omaha Attorney Patrick McNamara Joins Goosmann Law Firm Jeana Goosmann, CEO & Managing Partner of the Goosmann Law Firm, is pleased to announce that Attorney Patrick McNamara has joined the law firm at their Omaha, Nebraska location. As a business and estate planning attorney, McNamara works with his clients to anticipate issues before they arise and implement efficient plans to help them progress and grow. McNamara has over 10 years of experience and his areas of practice include business advising, contracts, estate planning, employment, and commercial/breach of contract litigation. He is licensed in Nebraska. To learn more about the Goosmann Law Firm, visit their website at GoosmannLaw.com or call (855) 843-4531.
