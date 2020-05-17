Girl Scouts Announces New Board President and Members at Large Kate Betsworth Angela Batson Whitney Hayes Melissa Woitalewicz Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, the largest girl-serving organization in the state, is proud to announce the election of a new president and members at large to its board of directors. Kate Betsworth, Omaha Betsworth was elected to a three-year term as the council's new board president. She has served on the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Board of Directors for five years. Betsworth is involved with Kicks for a Cure and served on the Completely Kids Guild Board and the Intermodal Association of North American Board. She is the assistant vice president of continuous improvement for Union Pacific Railroad. Angela Batson, Bennington Batson has amassed more than seven years of program, development and logistics support with organizations such as the Women's Fund of Omaha, New Leaders Council and Nebraska Victim Assistance Academy. She is an office coordinator for Creighton University's College of Arts and Sciences. Whitney Hayes, Omaha Prior to joining the board, Hayes served as a Girl Scout leader for three years and was a Girl Scout as a child. She has served as president of the RMHC Omaha Service League as well as on the board of directors, and currently serves as a member of the Development Committee for P4K. Hayes is employed by Object Partners Inc. as a senior project management consultant. Melissa Woitalewicz, Papillion Woitalewicz was elected to serve an unexpired three-year term that runs through 2021. She is the Workers' Compensation claims manager for Kiewit Corporation.
