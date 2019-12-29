Gilbert C Swanson Foundation announces change in leadership The Gilbert C Swanson Foundation has announced a change in leadership with retirement of some of its long-term directors and officers and the addition of new directors. President of the Board Timothy C. Fitzgibbons, MD, Vice President William M. Lamson, Jr., Secretary Jack A. Stark Ph.D., and treasurer Ms. Colleen Warin will retire from the Board after many years of service. Mary Anne Holm will remain on the Board. Recently added Board members include Mr. Terry Connealy of Mutual of Omaha Bank, Mr. Paul F. Fitzgibbons of American National Bank, and Ms. Amy Turbes of Creighton University. They joined the Board in 2018. Joining the Board in 2019 include: Ms. Tami D. Borer of ACI Worldwide, Ms. Catherine E. French partner Lamson, Dugan, and Murray LLP, Ms. Lorraine M. Rusch, PhD., RN of Creighton University, Ms. Lisa Sterba, Ed.D of Omaha Public Schools, and Nicholas J. Wegner, MD orthopedic surgeon from MDWest ONE. The Gilbert C. Swanson Foundation, Inc. was founded in 1961, but was reorganized in 1988 by attorney Richard E. O'Toole after the Foundation became financially troubled. Mr. O'Toole served as it's executive director until his retirement in 2013. Ms. Kara O'Toole Treece has now succeeded him as executive director. The Gilbert C. Swanson Foundation is dedicated to Enhancing the Learning, Training and Education of deserving individuals in order to improve their quality of life. It provides grants to charitable organizations in the Omaha area. The mission of the foundation has been to give grants and scholarships to local institutions and groups for educational purposes.
