Frontier Bank Kevin Munro, Frontier Bank's Omaha Market President, is pleased to announce Mel Stuart as Senior Vice President of the Omaha banking team. An Omaha native, Stuart brings over 20 years of banking experience to Frontier Bank. Most recently, he was a Senior Private Banker at Wells Fargo where he worked with business owners to support both their personal and business needs. Prior to working as a Private Banker, Stuart managed a commercial banking portfolio and was active in business development in the Omaha market. Munro said, "We are thrilled that Mel has joined our team. He brings a broad breadth of banking experience and has a reputation of being a strong customer advocate." In addition to his banking career, Stuart raises his three young children with his wife, Tracy, and has been active in the community working with Mosaic, Omaha Rotary Night Club, and the American Heart Association. He has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a Master's degree from Bellevue University. Founded in 2005 by a group of partners and friends, Frontier Bank is a financial institution providing full service banking solutions. Headquartered in Omaha, Frontier has over $900 million in assets and 8 locations throughout Nebraska. Frontier is one of the fastest growing banks in the state and has become one the largest community banks in Nebraska.
Tags
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Most Popular
Promotions
promotion
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.