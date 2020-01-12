Fraser Stryker PC LLO Kristin A. Crone Jacqueline M. DeLuca Katherine A. McNamara Fraser Stryker PC LLO is happy to announce the recent promotion of three attorneys to partner status, effective January 1, 2020. "We are honored to welcome these three talented attorneys as Shareholders," said Michael Coyle, a partner at Fraser Stryker. "Each of them have the skill set and expertise that is so important to the success of our clients. We look forward to their continued contributions to our Firm's growth." The attorneys elected to partnership are: Kristin A. Crone leads the Firm's Immigration practice. Ms. Crone focuses on business-related immigration issues, including immigrant and nonimmigrant employment-based visa petitions. Ms. Crone has carried out I-9 audits and regularly addresses concerns regarding I-9 and E-Verify process and compliance procedures. Ms. Crone frequently presents to human resource professionals on I-9, E-Verify, and immigration matters. Jacqueline M. DeLuca focuses her litigation practice on professional negligence, primarily legal malpractice defense; trust and estate litigation, products liability; commercial litigation; and personal injury. Ms. DeLuca has successfully tried cases to verdict and defended such verdicts on appeal. Ms. DeLuca also recognizes situations in which early settlement is in her client's best interest and works to attain the best settlement value her client can obtain. Katherine A. McNamara's practice focuses primarily on complex litigation in both federal and state courts, including commercial matters, insurance defense, personal injury, construction, environmental, regulatory, and government enforcement litigation. As a former federal prosecutor, Ms. McNamara has a unique background to effectively defend individuals and companies in white collar matters. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of litigation, corporate, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.
