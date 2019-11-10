Fraser Stryker PC LLO Benjamin A. Novotny Margaret A. Rossiter Fraser Stryker PC LLO is happy to announce the addition of two new associates to its firm. Benjamin A. Novotny and Margaret A. Rossiter have both joined Fraser Stryker's business/corporate law, insurance defense and litigation practice areas. Benjamin Novotny holds a J.D. (magna cum laude) from Creighton University School of Law and received both a B.S.B.A. (with Distinction) and B.A. from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Novotny received the CALI Excellence for the Future award in ten law school classes. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Margaret Rossiter received her J.D. (cum laude) from Creighton University School of Law and two B.A. degrees from the University of Kansas. While attending Creighton University, Rossiter was a member of the Alpha Sigma Nu Jesuit Honors Society and received the CALI Excellence for the Future award in two law school classes. She is admitted to practice in Nebraska. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Headquartered in Omaha, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of business, corporate and employment law, litigation, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.
