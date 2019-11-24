Five Nines Introduces Jessica Spangler as Senior Account Director Five Nines is excited to announce the hiring of Jessica Spangler as Senior Account Director in the Omaha office. Spangler was previously employed with Five Nines during which time she played a key role in the development of Five Nines' business review program. This program provides an opportunity for strategic IT discussions with customers. "We're thrilled to have Jessica rejoin our Five Nines team", said Phil Taylor, Vice President of Sales for Five Nines. "Jessica is extremely talented and possesses a unique skill set that includes outstanding customer service and the right amount of technical knowledge needed to lead strategic IT discussions. We look forward to Jessica working closely with our customers to help drive their success". Founded on an intense desire to solve problems and build long-term relationships with clients, Five Nines leverages technology to drive business success. With offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney and Central City, Five Nines advises the best IT solutions for Nebraska and Iowa based businesses, offering Managed IT Services. Through its unique service model, Five Nines' clients experience reduced costs, accelerated growth, and increased productivity. Learn more at: www.gonines.com
