Five Nines Introduces Brock Hansen as Primary Engineer Five Nines is excited to announce the hiring of Brock Hansen as a Primary Engineer in the Omaha office. Before becoming a Five Niner, Hansen worked in various IT roles, and brings with him extensive experience in networking, cybersecurity and IT management. IT has always been a passion for Hansen, who purchased his first computer at the age of 12. He looks forward to learning more in-depth network troubleshooting and further developing himself as a mentor to his team members. "Brock has hit the ground running during his time at Five Nines," said Shawn Phillips, Service Manager for Five Nines. "His vast experience and dedication to our clients make him a perfect addition to our team, and we are excited to have him as a Five Niner." Founded on an intense desire to solve problems and build long-term relationships with clients, Five Nines leverages technology to drive business success. With offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney and Central City, Five Nines advises the best IT solutions for Nebraska and Iowa based businesses, offering Managed IT Services. Through its unique service model, Five Nines' clients experience reduced costs, accelerated growth, and increased productivity. Learn more at: www.gonines.com
