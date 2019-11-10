Five Nines Introduces Eric McPeck as Primary Engineer Five Nines is pleased to announce the hiring of Eric McPeck as a Primary Engineer in our Omaha office. McPeck joins Five Nines with over six years of experience in Managed IT Services and brings with him extensive knowledge of server upgrade implementations. As he begins his career with Five Nines, McPeck is excited to build relationships with a variety of clients and provide strategic IT direction to drive their business forward. "We are excited with the addition of Eric as a Primary Engineer," said Shawn Phillips, Service Manager for Five Nines. "His desire to help our clients succeed is evident and the experience he brings will provide new strengths to our team." Founded on an intense desire to solve problems and build long-term relationships with clients, Five Nines leverages technology to drive business success. With offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney & Central City, Five Nines advises the best IT solutions for Nebraska and Iowa based businesses, offering Managed IT Services. Through its unique service model, Five Nines' clients experience reduced costs, accelerated growth, and increased productivity. Learn more at: www.gonines.com
