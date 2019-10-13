Five Nines Promotes Eisenhauer To Primary Engineer Five Nines is pleased to announce the promotion of Kevin Eisenhauer to Primary Engineer in our Omaha office. With over twenty years of experience in various IT roles, Eisenhauer has been a part of the Five Nines team for over three years. He is excited to work with a wider variety of clients and enjoys learning more about the programs & systems they use to run their businesses. "We are excited to have Kevin as a Primary Engineer," said Shawn Phillips, Service Manager in Omaha. "Over the years, he's shown dedication and passion for helping our clients. His experience and insight will help further develop our team." Founded on an intense desire to solve problems and build long-term relationships with clients, Five Nines leverages technology to drive business success. With offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney & Central City, Five Nines advises the best IT solutions for Nebraska and Iowa based businesses, offering Managed IT Services. Through its unique service model, Five Nines' clients experience reduced costs, accelerated growth, and increased productivity. Learn more at www.gonines.com
