Five Nines Introduces Seth Dykstra as Project Engineer Five Nines is excited to announce the addition of Seth Dykstra as Project Engineer in the Omaha office. Dykstra comes to Five Nines as a multi-discipline engineer with several years of IT Managed Services experience. "It didn't take long for Seth to demonstrate his talent as a Project Engineer", said Brad O'Dell, Vice President of Client Operations for Five Nines. "He exhibits commitment to our partners by freely offering his time whenever his expertise is needed. Seth has been an outstanding addition to the Five Nines team". Founded on an intense desire to solve problems and build long-term relationships with clients, Five Nines leverages technology to drive business success. With offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney and Central City, Five Nines advises the best IT solutions for Nebraska and Iowa based businesses. Through a unique Managed IT Services model, Five Nines' clients experience reduced costs, accelerated growth, and increased productivity. Learn more at: www.gonines.com
