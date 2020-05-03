Maria H. Pauley Joins First Westroads Bank Chris J. Murphy, Chairman and CEO of First Westroads Bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Maria H. Pauley as Chief Financial Officer and Cashier. Pauley comes to First Westroads Bank with over 20 years of commercial and corporate banking experience. She will also chair the bank's Asset Liability Management Committee. Most recently, she had been a Director of Strategic Analysis and Commercial Finance Manager with another financial institution. Pauley's education includes a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from the University of Florida and has completed post-graduate studies with the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Pauley holds a CPA certificate. First Westroads Bank is a locally owned and managed, financially strong, community bank committed to exceeding customer expectations. Our promise is to help you and your business succeed with professional, knowledgeable, and experienced bankers.
